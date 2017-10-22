Six of top 10 companies add Rs 48,372 crore to market cap

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 48,372.16 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ONGC saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) in the holiday-shortened week ended on Wednesday, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys and SBI suffered losses. Stock markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for Diwali. The RILs valuation zoomed Rs 23,462.1 crore to Rs 5,78,636.87 crore.

The m-cap of TCS jumped Rs 6,183.15 crore to Rs 4,95,618.63 crore and that of ITC advanced by Rs 5,482.64 crore to Rs 3,29,384.88 crore. The mcap of ONGC went up by Rs 5,261.63 crore to Rs 2,23,554.96 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 4,173.16 crore to Rs 4,83,104.01 crore. The market valuation of HUL climbed Rs 3,809.48 crore to Rs 2,73,633.38 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of SBI slumped Rs 7,121.44 crore to Rs 2,10,794.67 crore. Maruti lost Rs 2,495.18 crore to Rs 2,35,308.28 crore in its valuation and HDFC saw an erosion of Rs 2,017.8 crore to Rs 2,79,564.28 crore. The mcap of Infosys went down by Rs 1,711.26 crore to Rs 2,12,345.54 crore. In the ranking, RIL remained at the numero-uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, Infosys and SBI. Over the last week, the BSE 30-share index rose by 151.66 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 32,584.35. PTI SUM SBT MR