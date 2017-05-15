To prevent slaughter, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to produce electricity using bulls

If everything goes right, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali could soon be helping farmers to power homes in the villages using bulls.

According to a report in Economic Times, the research of over one and a half years on the idea to generate electricity with the help of a bull's pulling power has yielded initial success.

Though the main purpose behind the research is to prevent bulls from going to slaughter, a successful model could transform villages in the country which are yet to be connected to the electricity grid.

Patanjali's Balkrishna, who is the brain behind this research has tied up with an Indian multinational automobile manufacturer and a Turkish partner. According to the report, a prototype has been designed and is being tweaked to generate more electricity.

So far the design, involving a turbine, has managed to yield nearly 2.5 kilowatts of power, the report said.

"At a time when more and more male bovines are being slaughtered, we want to change the perception that they (bulls) are not very valuable," the report quoted Balkrishna, as saying.

"While in the morning they can be used in the farms, in the evening they can be utilised for generation of electricity. We need to go back to the basics. In ancient times, bulls were used to ferry massive artillery. If their power is put to optimum use with the help of technology, they can be of tremendous use," Balkrishna said.

"We are undertaking research as to how more watts of power can be produced with the use of bulls so that a farmer can use them to light his household," he added.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, which has given a tough competition to FMCG firms, personal care companies recently announced its plans to enter the restaurant business dominated by McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Subway in India.

