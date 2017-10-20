XLRI completes summer internship process in just two days, highest stipend touches Rs 5 lakh

Xavier School of Management- Jamshedpur on Wednesday said that it has completed its summer internship placement process for 2017 in just two days, with 100 per cent placement. XLRI in a statement said: "The batch of 2017-19 consisting of 364 students has achieved 100 per cent placement with the median and average stipend increasing by over 20 percent, with a highest stipend of Rs 5 lakh for two months." Companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Coca-Cola and Microsoft are some of the firms that have offered the highest stipend money, the management school said.

Over 90 companies had participated in the placement process. Some of top recruiters are: BCG, PWC, Coca-Cola and HCCB, Mondelez, HUL, ITC, P&G, TAS, RB, RPG, Microsoft, Uber and GSK CH. In sector-wise split, FMCG stayed at the top with a 27 percent share followed by technology firms like Uber with 20 per cent roles in business management. Other sectors in the process were, Banking, Financial services and Insurance (13 percent), consulting (11 percent), conglomerates (16 percent) and a 13 per cent share split between media, pharma, auto and telecom.

XLRI said that there was also a significant increase in operations roles, with firms like Reckitt Benckiser and Colgate-Palmolive opening their operations roles for students. "The sales and marketing roles topped the charts with 25 percent share in the recruitments, followed by finance with 20 percent," the management school said.

"The performance in finance sector this year has been exceptionally good with many regular recruiters opening up multiple roles. Many offers were made by Kotak Wealth Management, Mondelez Corp Fin, Avendus capital, GoldmanSachs, JPMC Markets. With 17 per cent operations and 17 per cent general management, and 11 per cent consulting roles, the diversity was clearly evident," the statement added.



