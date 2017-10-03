Amazon's another Great Indian Festival Sale begins tomorrow; know what's on offer

In a big Diwali bonanza to its customers, e-retailer Amazon has come up with the second edition of its Great Indian Festival sale. The sale, which will begin from October 4 and end on October 8, will display more than 10 crore products on sale.

As per the information on its website, there are amazing offers including products priced below Rs. 499, golden hour deals and also the half price store amongst a lot of other categories.

Discounts range from 40% to 70% across categories. So while a mobile can be availed at a discount of up to 40%, there are discounts up to 70% on electronic items like TVs, laptops, speakers etc. Handbags can be picked up for a discount as whopping as 70%. To help its customers wear a festive look, the e-retailer has also come out with discounts on make-over essentials to the tune of 35%.

Kitchen appliances like microwaves, mixers and grinders too are a part of the sale and will be available for a discount up to 60%. Home decor items will see prices slashing up to 75% in the sale.

Besides discounts, e-retailer is also offering no-cost EMI and has tied up with Citi bank. If someone holds a Citibank debit and credit card, he/she can avail an additional 10 per cent discount. The e-commerce major has also attractive deals for consumer paying through its digital wallet-Amazon Pay. As a part of the deal, it is offering 15 percent cash back on making payment through it.

Amazon held its first edition of Great Indian Festival from September 21 to September 24.