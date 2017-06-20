Tata-Lockheed Martin to realise Modi's 'Make in India' dream: Here's how India will benefit from F-16 deal

Defence manufacturing major Lockheed Martin on Monday signed an agreement with Tata Advanced Systems to jointly produce the world's most widely used F-16 fighter planes in India. The 'landmark deal' was signed on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show that would provide India the opportunity to produce, operate and export F-16 Block 70 aircraft, the newest and most advanced version of the world's most successful combat-proven multi-role fighter.

The deal, however, is set to create more competitive environment in the country as Swedish company Saab has also offered its most technologically-advanced Gripen E fighter aircrafts for production in association with Indian defence company. It is in talks with the Adani Group.



Here's what India gets out of this TASL- Lockheed Martin deal



'Make in India' push

The agreement is a major push for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative as Lockheed will move its F-16 production base from Fort Worth in Texas to India. And, it has come right ahead of Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the United States to meet President Donald Trump later this month. Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President Orlando Carvalho said "Our partnership significantly strengthens the F-16 'Make in India' offer, creates and maintains numerous new job opportunities in India and the US, and brings the world's most combat-proven multi-role fighter aircraft to India." This parternership may force other major manufacturers to join the defence race in India.



Creation of Manufacturing Jobs

According to a joint statement issued by TASL and Lockheed Martin, the deal would be beneficial for both India and the United States. It said: "F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India, and positions the Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world." Such set-ups will create more and more manufacturing jobs for India.



India becomes F-16 exporter

The joint statement said that this unprecedented F-16 production partnership provide India the opportunity to produce and export F-16 Block 70 aircraft combat-proven multi-role fighter. Earlier in January, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said that India is looking at countries like Vietnam, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Philippines, Afghanistan and Oman to export defence equipment. The Defence Minister had also said that Indian defence exports would touch USD 2 billion - six times the current export of defence equipments - by 2019. In 2016, Indian defence equipment exports stood at Rs 2,060 crore.



India joins most advanced fighter aircraft's production

The companies' press statement said that with more than 4,500 produced and approximately 3,200 operational aircraft worldwide being flown today by 26 countries, the F-16 remains the world's most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter ever produced. The F-16 Block 70 is the newest and the most technologically advanced F-16 ever offered. However, the Times of India reported that the US itself has not ordered F-16s since 1999 as it had shifted to the advanced fifth-generation F-35s.



