7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Cabinet approves pay hike for government employees

The Tamil Nadu state Cabinet today consented to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today.

Following this move, salaries for state government employees and government teachers in Tamil Nadu will reportedly increase by 20 per cent. The implementation of 7th Pay Commission in the state is set to benefit more than 10 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state. The decision to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations was taken after receiving a report from a high-level committee headed by Finance Secretary K Shanmugan, stated a report by the Times of India.

Government employees in Tamil Nadu have been staging agitations over demands of interim relief till the recommendations under the 7th Pay Commission come into effect. Madras High Court even had to order a stay on the protests as it violated service rules, the report said.