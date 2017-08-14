81 lakh Aadhaar numbers deactivated: See if yours is in the list or not, here's how

Close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology PP Chaudhary.

"Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated," the minister informed the Parliament on Friday.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016. "Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline," Chaudhary said.

He added that the regional offices of the UIDAI have authority to deactivate the Aadhaar numbers.

An Aadhaar number is 2-digit biometrics based identity number issued by the UIDAI.

On UIDAI's website, there is an option available to check the status of one's Aadhaar number, as in whether the number is still valid or not.

Following is the stepwise guide to check the same: