81 lakh Aadhaar numbers deactivated: See if yours is in the list or not, here's how

New Delhi Last Updated: August 14, 2017 | 00:00 IST
Close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology PP Chaudhary.
"Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated," the minister informed the Parliament on Friday.
The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016. "Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline," Chaudhary said.
He added that the regional offices of the UIDAI have authority to deactivate the Aadhaar numbers.
An Aadhaar number is 2-digit biometrics based identity number issued by the UIDAI.
On UIDAI's website, there is an option available to check the status of one's Aadhaar number, as in whether the number is still valid or not.
Following is the stepwise guide to check the same:
- Visit Unique Identification Authority of India's official website, uidai.gov.in.
- Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number ' link on the website. The link is visible on the right side of the homepage.
- Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid or not.
- In the second field, called 'Enter Security Code', fill in the code as displayed in the image and click 'Verify'.
- If your number is valid, the a page will be shown, which will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. However, in case of invalid Aadhaar number, the page says that the number does not exist.