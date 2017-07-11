Amarnath Yatra terror attack: NSA Ajit Doval to brief PM Narendra Modi, HM Rajnath Singh chairs meet with top officials

Terrorists attacked a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims on Monday evening, which left seven Amarnath pilgrims dead including six women. 19 others were also badly injured as terrorists targeted a private bus carrying 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Condemning the 'dastardly' attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he was pained beyond words over the attack on peaceful Amarnath yatris.

"Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone", he tweeted.

He said, "India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate".

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said the cowardly attack was an attack on Kashmir's values and traditions and who are involved should be punished.

Meanwhile, quoted the top government sources, PTI reported that the bus was not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board, and hence, not part of the officials yatri envoy which was provided elaborate security. Further, the bus driver had reportedly violated rules but driving on the highway after 7 pm, after which security cover is withdrawn.

Following are the latest developments:

Nepal and Bhutan strongly condemns attack on Amarnath Pilgrims.



Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha observes 2 minute silence as a mark of respect for those killled in Amarnath Attack



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the situation in Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to brief PM Modi over the latest situation in the valley.

A high level meeting took place at the residence of the Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials from the home ministry, intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, a delegation of officials, including MoS for Home Hansraj Ahir, has been sent to the state to assess the security situation. Director General of CRPF R R Bhatnagar is already in Srinagar, reviewing the the deployment of central forces, reported PTI. He is expected to attend a meeting convened by Governor N N Vohra.

Indian Air Force C-130 (Hercules) aircraft to carry the mortal remains of Amarnath yatris from Srinagar to Surat airport at 12.00 PM.

Opposition party Congress slammed the Government over the 'security lapse', Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "If there were intelligence inputs on 25th June that Amarnath Yatra would be attacked, why no preventive measures were taken," reported ANI.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweets, "Pained and shocked by the cowardice of terrorists in attacking innocent #AmarnathPilgrims. My prayers with the victims."

After the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking extra precautions over the security of pilgrims of the Kanwar yatra which started yesterday itself. In a high-level emergency meeting last night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed the security situation in the state. The Kanwar yatra would be a month-long event.

Intelligence sources told India Today that three to five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were involved in the attack on Amarnath Yatra that killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them on Monday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to the sources Ismail, a Lashkar operative from Pakistan, was heading the militant group.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries declared a shutdown in Jammu today following Monday night's attack on the Amarnath pilgrims. The Jammu bandh call was supported by the opposition National Conference, which called the attack part of a nefarious design to vitiate the secular fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.





Office of Mehbooba Mufti confirmed that the CM will stay in Anantnag with families. "She wants to express complete support and solidarity with victims and hence she is not leaving back for Srinagar," it added.

Opposition leader Sonia Gandhi also condemned the attack, She said, "The attack on the devotees of Lord Shiva is a crime against humanity. The entire nation is in shock".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls for a high level meeting with top security offcials over the attack.

Both the presidential candidates, Meire Kumar and Ramnath Kovind condemned the attack.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had already paid her visit to the victims of the deadly terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

President Pranab Mukherjee strongly condemned the terror attack, he tweets, "Strongly condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris in J&K; grieve the loss of innocent lives."





In the wake of a terror attack, internet services in Kashmir valley has been suspended again.





Undetereed by attack on Monday evening, A fresh batch of 3,289 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 185 vehicles around 3 am, on Tuesday for the Valley.