Sushma Swaraj asks Amazon to withdraw tricolour doormats or face visa ban

Last Updated: January 12, 2017 | 01:01 IST
Amazon, world's largest online retailer, has come in line of fire of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for disrespecting the Indian national flag.
The matter relates to Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting Indian flag on its website.
Swaraj has asked the e-retailer to withdraw the product and tender an unconditional apology.
In case, Amazon does not take necessary action, none of its official will be granted Indian visas and ones issued earlier will also be rescinded, the minister said in a series of tweets.
Earlier, a user Atul Bhobe in a tweet had informed the minister about the issue and requested her to take action. Swaraj came out with a series of tweets which were retweeted and commented upon by many citizens of the country.