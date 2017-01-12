Sushma Swaraj asks Amazon to withdraw tricolour doormats or face visa ban

Amazon, world's largest online retailer, has come in line of fire of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for disrespecting the Indian national flag.

The matter relates to Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting Indian flag on its website.



@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/td4KXlDUQL â Atul Bhobe (@atulbhobe) January 11, 2017

Swaraj has asked the e-retailer to withdraw the product and tender an unconditional apology.



Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 â Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

In case, Amazon does not take necessary action, none of its official will be granted Indian visas and ones issued earlier will also be rescinded, the minister said in a series of tweets.



If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. â Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Earlier, a user Atul Bhobe in a tweet had informed the minister about the issue and requested her to take action. Swaraj came out with a series of tweets which were retweeted and commented upon by many citizens of the country.

