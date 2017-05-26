Amit Shah on 3 years of Modi govt: PM monitoring developments in Kashmir closely, says BJP President

Addressing a press conference on three years of the Modi government, BJP President Amit Shah today said that in last three years opposition could not level single charge of corruption against the government.



PM is monitoring developments in Kashmir closely, situation will improve soon: Amit Shah

Helped women by increasing the number of maternity leaves, says Amit Shah



This government is clean and progressive, no corruption taint on us: Amit Shah

Gave befitting reply to Pakistan via surgical strikes, says Amit Shah

Certain things that could not be achieved in the 70 years of independence have been attained in these 3 years: Amit Shah



Indian Army displayed their valour by surgical strikes, and PM Narendra Modi showed political will: Amit Shah