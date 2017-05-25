Asus to launch more phones in India; ZenFone 3 Zoom, ZenFone AR coming in next two months

Asus will launch two new phones in India in the next couple of months, an official working for the Taiwanese company's India unit has told India Today Tech in an exclusive interview.

Asus will launch two smartphones - ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR - which it had announced at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. However, the two products may not be launched at the same time.

"We're going to be shortly launching the ZenFone 3 Zoom and the ZenFone AR in India. A fair time frame would be within two months," India Today tech quoted Dinesh Sharma, the director, Mobile Product Centre for ASUS India.

Sharma, however, did not confirm the date of the launch. "These products are ready so they could come one after the other. Which one comes first and which comes second, is something I cannot precisely confirm as of this moment," Sharma said.

Asus had launched the first ZenFone Zoom in 2015. The new ZenFone 3 Zoom boasts a dual-camera 12MP. For ZenFone 3 Zoom, Asus has removed the original 3X optical zoom 13MP lens used in ZenFone Zoom.

ZenFone 3 Zoom has 25mm wide-angle lens, f/1,7 aperture, with 12X digital zoom. ZenFone, meanwhile, has drawn a lot of interest due to its feature to support Google's augmented reality project ' Tango as well as its Daydream VR technology .

Asus on Wednesday launched the ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) in a live event in New Delhi. The smartphone is full of features to make streaming sessions look more attractive.