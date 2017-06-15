Baba Ramdev's 'beheading remark' gets the yoga guru non-bailable arrest warrant

Baba Ramdev's remarks against those who refuse to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' has landed him in trouble with a court in Rohtak issuing a non-bailable warrant against the yoga guru.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal issued the warrant against Baba Ramdev after he failed to appear in the court on Wednesday. Baba Ramdev had allegedly made a belligerent remark at a Sadbhawana Sammelan in Rohtak in April last year.

He had allegedly said if it were not for the rule of law he would have "beheaded" lakhs of people for refusing to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'. The court has fixed August 3 for next hearing in the case.

Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra had filed a complaint to the police against Baba Ramdev over the statement. The court had directed Baba Ramdev to pay Rs 1 lakh personal surety and asked him to appear in court on June 14.

"The order follows Ramdev's failure to appear before the court yet again today. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant," PTI quoted OP Chugh, the counsel for the complainant in the case, as saying.

Baba Ramdev is vocal about his patriotism. Ramdev's FMCG company Patanjali's ad campaigns often focus on the firm's Indian identity and heavily criticize the use of products produced by foreign multinationals.