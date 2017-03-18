Before coming back to India, I wanted to work at World Bank: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani today revealed that before coming back to India from US he wanted to work with World Bank. He was speaking at India Today Conclave 2017 in Mumbai.

Ambani was responding to a question whether there was something else that he wanted to do apart from what he has achieved in life.



He said: "Until my father brought me into Reliance, I was pretty sure that I wanted to study in US university, hopefully at least for little bit of time either work at the World Bank or teach as a professor."

Ambani went on to explain what he will be doing in years to come. He said: "My wife being a teacher says that it's high time that you teach. So, both of us will be involved in education in coming years. That is something that we want to do for our own satisfaction than anything else."

On asked how much money means to him, Ambani said 'nothing really.'

"My father (Dhirubhai Ambani) used to tell me 'if you start anything just to make money, you are a fool. You will never make money and you will not be billionaire. You must start with a purpose and be the best in the world.' Money is a by-product. All of us eat the same dal-roti. Always chase your purpose. Always have a purpose in life. Dreams are something that you don't have when you sleep. Dreams should keep you awake. All this money, the day you it seriously, it will disappear," Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani also praised Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation move saying,"Thanks to demonetisation, India has taken a big leap forward from a cash economy to an optimum cash economy."



"Based on Aadhaar and big data based on your behaviour it would be possible to get a loan within minutes," Ambani further added.



