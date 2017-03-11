BJP sold dreams to win UP: Congress

The BJP "sold dreams" to win Uttar Pradesh and voters would soon realise when the party fails to deliver on its election promises, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said on Saturday.

"The BJP won elections in UP because of selling dreams and the reality will come soon when they fail in delivering these dreams," Vadakkan told IANS.

His comments came as the Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to win power in the country's most populated state, leading in over 300 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

He said the example of BJP's failure to de liver lay in Goa where the party was running neck and neck with the Congress.

"The BJP lost the election in (Goa) because it failed to deliver what it had committed to people there," he said.

On the Congress party's humiliating defeat in Uttarakhand, Vadakkan said the core section of the Congress had joined the BJP, which "really affected us".

The BJP made a complete sweep in Uttarakhand and appeared winning 57 out of the 70 assembly seats. The Congress could manage leads in only 11.

The Congress leader also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it could not manage to win in Punjab because of its "bad performance" in Delhi.

"Punjab people would have surely observed the AAP's work in Delhi and decided accordingly," Vadakkan said.