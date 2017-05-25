CBSE results delayed: What is marks moderation policy? Could there be further delay?

Over 27 lakh students are eagerly waiting for CBSE class 10 and class 12 results of 2017. Result declaration got delayed after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBSE not to scrap marks moderation or grace marks policy this year. The board had got rid of the marks moderation policy because it was believed that policy allowed artificial increase in marks resulting in too many students scoring marks in higher 90s percentage.

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions-

When will be the results declared?

According to the India Today Education team, the board officials have said that the results could be declared by the end of this week. Education minister, Prakash Javadekar has said that the results would be announced on time. "CBSE result will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about court's order, justice will be done for all," he said.

What is the reason behind the delay?

The CBSE class 12th results got delayed after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the board to retain the mark moderation policy for this year. The CBSE argues that it has already calculated the marks of the students under a new system and going back to the marks moderation policy would mean reassessment of the papers. This could take a lot of time.



What is marks moderation policy?

According to this policy, a teacher can artificially increase marks or grades of the students in the board exams. With the marks moderation policy, it becomes difficult to identify between the good and average performers. This is one of the reasons why in the recent years most of the students scored at an average of 90 per cent each. It is argued that under the marks moderation policy many average students get through top colleges while deserving ones miss out on their dream institutions.

What did the court say?

The court asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the earlier policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year. On Tuesday, the high court had termed the CBSE's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' as "unfair and irresponsible".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer contending that the policy should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class 12, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad.



What is the marking scheme of CBSE?

According to the official circular, a student must get 33 marks out of 100 marks to pass the examination. Of 100 marks, 50 marks will be for board exams and remaining 50 for internal assessment/practical. A student has to score 33 marks on both board exam and practical exam to pass the subject.

How will the delay affect the students?

The delay in the results could affect those students who are preparing themselves for entrance examinations, especially for engineering and medicines. This is because results of other boards are not facing delay.



Could there be further delay?

The government could challenge the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court. But if the court upholds the order, then these papers would have to be re-examined, which would definitely result in further delay.

How can the students check the results when it is out?

In order check the results online, candidates can visit the official website (cbse.nic.in ; cbse.examresults.net) and click on the relevant link. Enter the roll number and submit the same. The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can take a printout for future use.

