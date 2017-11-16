Child malnutrition, air pollution top risks in country's health report

Indians are caught between two extremes. The first ever study on India: Health of the Nation's States, says while Empowered Action Group states (such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam) are still battling diarrhoea deaths in children, those placed higher up on the development ladder are struck by lifestyle diseases.

Non-communicable diseases on the rise

Heart attack, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and other non-communicable diseases are responsible for six out of 10 deaths (61.8%) in India

Urban life = lifestyle disease

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab and Goa have become hubs of non-communicable diseases, including cancer and lifestyle-linked issues like heart ailments and diabetes

Air pollution & other pollution

Pollution is proving to be another significant threat, especially household air pollution