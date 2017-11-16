Child malnutrition, air pollution top risks in country's health report

Basudha Das
New Delhi Last Updated: November 16, 2017 | 15:37 IST
Indians are caught between two extremes. The first ever study on India: Health of the Nation's States, says while Empowered Action Group states (such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam) are still battling diarrhoea deaths in children, those placed higher up on the development ladder are struck by lifestyle diseases.
Non-communicable diseases on the rise
Heart attack, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and other non-communicable diseases are responsible for six out of 10 deaths (61.8%) in India
Urban life = lifestyle disease
States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab and Goa have become hubs of non-communicable diseases, including cancer and lifestyle-linked issues like heart ailments and diabetes
Air pollution & other pollution
Pollution is proving to be another significant threat, especially household air pollution