DDA Housing Scheme 2017: Draw around the end of November

The draw for nearly 12,000 flats of the next housing scheme of Delhi Development Authority will take place around the end of November. The authority has received 46,000 applications so far. Of the total number of flats, nearly 11,000 flats include those that were surrendered after the 2014 draw while around 2,000 have been lying vacant. The deadline ended on September 11 and the total number of applications received stand at over 46,000. The last date for applying for any rectification in forms ended on November 10," informed officials.

Also, after the closure of the extended deadline for submission of forms, about 90,000 forms were sold. Launched under 2017 housing scheme, the flats are being offered across areas such as Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj and Jasola under four categories-HIG, MIG, LIG and Janta Flats.

While High Income Group (HIG) category has 87 flats ranging from Rs.53.52 lakh to Rs. 126.81 lakh; Middle Income Group (MIG) category of 404 flats commands a price range from Rs. 31.32 lakh to Rs. 93.95 lakh. Around 11,197 Low Income Group (LIG) have a price ranging from Rs. 14.50 lakh to Rs. 30.30 lakh while 384 Janta flats range from Rs. 7.07 lakh to Rs. 12.76 lakh.

For the LIG (lower-income group) category, the registration fee will be Rs. 1 lakh while for MIG and HIG flats, Rs. 2 lakh will be charged.

Those who would be successful in the draw would be able to avail interest subsidy under the Credit-Linked Subsidy component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This time around, DDA had incentivized the housing scheme by removing the five year lock-in period for resale besides retaining the prices at the 2014 levels.