From academics to civil aviation: Here's a complete list of agreements India-Japan signed today

India and Japan today signed 15 agreements to give a boost to cooperation in various key sectors, including academics, civil aviation and science and technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe talked about regional and international issues and discussed ways to deepen ties in trade, security and civil nuclear energy.



Here's the complete list of agreement that India-Japan signed today



Disaster Risk Management

The agreement aims to cooperate and collaborate in the field of disaster risk reduction and to share the experiences, knowledge and policies on disaster prevention.



Skills Development

With this pact, the government wants to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of Japanese language education in India.



Connectivity

The agreement has been signed to enhance connectivity and promote developmental projects in the North Eastern Region of India in an efficient and effective manner



Economic and Commercial

The Memorandum of Understanding or MOU aims at implementing the commercial arrangement of "Cool EMS" service between the Japan Post and India Post through which fresh food can be sent from Japan to India in cool boxes to facilitate for the Japanese expatriates in India



Investment in Gujarat

Two agreements have been signed for the investment in Gujarat. The pact is to facilitate and accelerate the Japanese investments in India. It also aims to cooperate in infrastructure development programmes in the Mandal Bechraj-Khorajregion.



Civil Aviation

After this agreement, Indian and Japanese carriers can mount now unlimited number of flights to the selected cities of each other's countries.



Academics / Think Tank

This is to promote institutional cooperation between RIS and IDE-JETRO to strengthen the capacity of research and effectiveness of dissemination of research findings



Science and Technology

India and Japan signed three agreements under science and technology. First agreement aims to establish a Joint Exchange Program to identify and foster talented young scientists from both the countries to collaborate in the field of theoretical biology.

Second agreement is signed to conduct joint research and to establish an International Center named as "DBT-AIST International Center for Translational and Environmental Research (DAICENTER)" at AIST, Japan in order to promote science and technology in both the institutions and countries.

Third pact is signed to promote research collaboration between DBT Research Institutes and AIST in the field of Life Science and Biotechnology.