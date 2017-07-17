GSTN Portal to allow invoice uploading from July 24

From 24 July onwards, businessmen will be allowed to upload their sale and purchase invoices generated post-July 1 on the GSTN portal.

At present, the Goods and Services network has been facilitating registration of businesses.

Earlier, GSTN had introduced an offline Excel format for businesses to maintain their invoice records and this can be uploaded on the portal from July 24 onward.

The Goods and Services Tax has kicked in from July 1 and so far, the GST Network, the company handling the IT backbone for new tax regime, has been facilitating registration of businesses.

"We plan to launch the invoice upload utility on the portal on July 24 so that businesses can come forward and start uploading the invoices on a daily or weekly basis to avoid month-end rush," GSTN Chairman Navin Kumar told PTI.

Generating invoices for dealings above Rs 200 and keeping invoice records in serial number even if maintained manually, are pre-requisites for claiming input tax credit under the GST regime.

It is also to be noted that the central agency will also put up a video on its portal to assist people in uploading invoices.

A call center desk has been set up to assist taxpayers regarding the GST.

According to the latest data available, around 69 lakh excise, VAT and Service Tax assesses have transferred to the portal. Apart from this, around five lakh new registrations have also been registered under GST.