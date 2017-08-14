Himachal Pradesh landslide: Rescue operations resume, death toll increases to 46

The rescue operations have resumed today morning in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where at least 46 bodies were recovered following a landslide.



The number of people killed due to the unfortunate incident could rise over 50. Passengers were travelling in the two buses hit by the landslide, triggered by a cloud burst, at Kotpuri near Padhar on the Mandi-Pathankot national highway, officials said.



A massive landslide struck two moving Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses at Kotrupi on the Pathakot-Mandi-Manali-Leh National Highway in the wee hours on Sunday.



The state transport minister, G S Bali, in a Facebook post on Sunday said that the death toll may reach 50.



Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh also left from Shimla to reach Mandi to take stock of the rescue operations.

