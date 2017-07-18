ICAI CA Final, CPT Result 2017 to be announced today; check on icaiexam.icai.org

BT Online
Last Updated: July 18, 2017 | 12:40 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India will announce the results for CA Final this year and CPT (Common Proficiency Test) on its official website icaiexam.icai.org. The results are expected to be available online at about 2 p.m.
The CA Final examinations were held in May while the CPT had taken place in June. The results will also be available on careresults.icai.org. The ICAI conducts 3 exams twice every year for the following courses
- Common Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted in June & December
- Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence - IPC) Examination in May & November
- Final Examination in May & November
A total of 1,32,007 students had taken the CA Final exam in May. 93,262 students had appeared for CPT Exam in June 2017.
Here's how the students can check the results online
Students can also get their ICAI CA Final and CPT 2017 results via email
- Log into to icaiexam.icai.org
- Click on Results
- Click on Common Proficiency Test : June 2017 or Final : May 2017
- Submit roll number, registration number and pin
- Enter Captcha and click on Check Result
- The results can be downloaded to get a printout for for future reference.
Check results via SMS
- Check results via mail
- Login to your registered profile on icaiexam.icai.org
- Click on Email Registration and Verify your Email ID
Type CACPT and the six-digit CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.
Type CAFINAL and the six-digit CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.