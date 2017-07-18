ICAI CA Final, CPT Result 2017 to be announced today; check on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India will announce the results for CA Final this year and CPT (Common Proficiency Test) on its official website icaiexam.icai.org. The results are expected to be available online at about 2 p.m.

The CA Final examinations were held in May while the CPT had taken place in June. The results will also be available on careresults.icai.org. The ICAI conducts 3 exams twice every year for the following courses

Common Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted in June & December

Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence - IPC) Examination in May & November

Final Examination in May & November

A total of 1,32,007 students had taken the CA Final exam in May. 93,262 students had appeared for CPT Exam in June 2017.

Here's how the students can check the results online

Log into to icaiexam.icai.org

Click on Results

Click on Common Proficiency Test : June 2017 or Final : May 2017

Submit roll number, registration number and pin

Enter Captcha and click on Check Result

The results can be downloaded to get a printout for for future reference.

Check results via mail

Login to your registered profile on icaiexam.icai.org

Click on Email Registration and Verify your Email ID

Type CACPT and the six-digit CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.

Type CAFINAL and the six-digit CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.