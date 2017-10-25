Indian Railways to revamp IRCTC website, launch new app to make ticket bookings easier, faster

In a bid to ensure smooth ticket-bookings on IRCTC, the Indian Railway is planning to revamp its website and launch new Android-based IRCTC mobile App. Railway's new website will be passenger-friendly, clutter-free with easier log-in and navigation and will not have the problem of getting timed out during booking of a ticket, the Times of India reported.

In the new website, the Railways will introduce several new features that include display of confirmed tickets and dates. It is also planning to start a mechanism to send SMS alerts to passengers about arrival and departure of trains on a real-time basis.

The report also said that the text alerts will be sent to passengers' mobile phones during the journey about any delay, cause of delay and the time the train will take to reach the next station and its final destination. The new features will be added with the help of Indian Space Research Organisation to inform rail passengers on exact location of the train by using satellites.

Indian Railways' move has come in the back of various reports complaining about the current website's slow response while booking Tatkal tickets during peak hours. Earlier in July, the Railways had launched an integrated mobile application- Rail SAARTHI. The app was launched to cater to various passenger requirements, including ticket booking, inquiry, on-board cleaning and ordering meal on a single platform.

While launching this app, then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had said that there was a need for an integrated application which could give a single window interface for these services.

The Rail SAARTHI (synergised advanced application rail travel help and information) such as safety for women, complaint facility and suggestion for improvement, he had said. One can also book air ticket through the app and give feedback.