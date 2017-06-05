ISRO successfully launches its 'baahubali' GSAT-19: Rocket as heavy as 200 elephants will fulfil PM Modi's 'Digital India' dream

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest rocket so far. The communication satellite GSAT-19 into space using the 'fatboy' rocket has successfully launched at 5:28 PM today.

The mission would augment India's communication resources as a single GSAT-19 satellite will be equivalent to having a constellation of six to seven of the older variety of communication satellites in space.

5:45 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO on its success.







The GSLV â MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to the next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability. The nation is proud! â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

5:28 PM: The rocket has been launched from the second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota today at 5:28 PM.





5:00 PM: "The 25-and-half hour countdown for the launch of GSLV-Mk III-D1, carrying the 3,136 kg GSAT-19 satellite, commenced at 3.58 pm, soon after the Mission Readiness Review Committee and Launch Authorisation Board gave the clearance," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

4:59 PM: ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar said the mission is important as "it was the heaviest ever rocket and satellite to be launched from the country".

4:52 PM: "All activities for the launch of GSLV Mk III-D1 and GSAT-19 mission is going on. Tomorrow, we are expecting to launch at 5.28 pm," he told reporters on Sunday at the airport here. On the significance of the launch for ISRO, he said, "It is an important event as we are putting our communication satellite from our own soil".

Big breaking news from ISRO: watch now and feel a surge of pride in our scientists! #GSLVMK3pic.twitter.com/gKDkx9l3ZO â Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 5, 2017

4:50 PM: The GSAT-19 satellite is expected to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' dream as it would change the way communication is being done in the country.

4:45 PM: The satellite is being termed as "a game changer communications satellite for India" as it would alone do the work of 6-7 of the older variety of communication satellites in space.

Models of all 3 rockets of ISRO, PSLV, GSLV Mark II and #GslvMarkIII on display at Media Centre, @isro , #Sriharkotta. #AIRPics:Jayasingh pic.twitter.com/Z2oXqITdgu â All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 5, 2017

At present, out of a constellation of 41 in-orbit Indian satellites, 13 are communication satellites, and the total mission life of the GSAT-19 is 10 years.

A communications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder. It creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth.

Communications satellites are used for television, telephone, radio, internet, and military applications. There are over 2,000 communications satellites in Earth's orbit, used by both private and government organisations.