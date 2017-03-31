Mukesh Ambani offers 'shagun' gift for Reliance Jio customers. Are you eligible for it?

Keeping alive the fine tradition of 'Shagun' in India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on late Friday announced a mega offer for Reliance Jio customers.

Mukesh Ambani wants you to grab this offer that will provide you unlimited data and voice service for 3 more months. But, for that you have to enrol for the Jio Prime membership. Reliance Jio has also extended the time for singing-in the offer till April 15.

Explaining the process of how it will work, Mukesh Ambani, in a statement, said: "Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service. This complimentary period will also help to familiarize Jio customers with Jio's fully digital, self-service process of using the MyJio app to perform recharges and to set up digital payment methods for further purchases.

If you have already enrolled for the Jio Prime offers you don't have to do anything to avail the complimentary offer. "All Jio prime customers who have already done their first recharge of Rs 303 (or higher) before 31st March will get the benefit of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE without any further action on their part," the press statement said.

The announcement comes on a day the Jio welcome offers was about to end its free services. "Customers who could not enrol for JIO PRIME by 31st March for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio's Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April," Ambani said.



Reliance Jio has also underlined that the users who do not recharge by the extended date of 15th April will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services.

















