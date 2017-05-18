Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: International Court of Justice to deliver verdict today

The International Court of Justice will deliver its verdict on the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav today.

An 11-judge ICJ bench will start delivering the verdict at 3.30 pm (IST) at a public sitting in The Hague, Netherlands.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, was awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court last month for alleged espionage and subversive activities.

India has asked the International Court of Justice to suspend the death sentence awarded to Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer. Pakistan has also not responded to the request for visas applied by Jadhav's family.

Last week, India and Pakistan held a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice housed in the Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands where the two countries presented their case over the issue.

The ICJ had on May 9 stayed the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav after India had moved a petition before the UN body to seek justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after its 16 requests for consular access to the former naval officer was consistently denied.

India submitted to the ICJ that it had information that Jadhav was "kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Balochistan" on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016.