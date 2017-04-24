LCD screens on double-decker AC chair car trains to be launched in July

The Indian Railways will launch in July the Utkrisht Double-Decker AC Yatri (Uday) Express, a special class service for overnight journey that will ply on high-demand routes.

Equipped with comfortable reclining chairs, the 120- seater AC coach will have large automatic food and tea/cold drink vending machines for passengers.

Uday service will ply on high-demand routes like Delhi- Lucknow and the fare will be lower than that of 3AC class in regular mail/express trains.

There will be large LCD screens in every coach with Wi- Fi speaker system.

The USP of the double-decker Uday is providing better passenger amenities in less than 3AC fare, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Since the train will have 40 per cent more carrying capacity than other trains, it will help the public transporter clear the rush in high-demand routes.

Though it will not have sleeper berths despite being an overnight service, measures have been taken to make the journey comfortable with many added facilities, the official said.

There will be comfortable seats with adequate leg space to relax at night. The interior of coaches will be aesthetically designed to give a modern look besides being equipped with bio-toilets.

As far as catering is concerned, there will be facility for providing pre-cooked hot food from food vending boxes in each coach.

The train announced in rail budget 2016-17 is slated to run at a speed of 110 km speed per hour on high density routes.

