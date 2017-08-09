Learn Kannada language or leave: Karnataka government body issues warning to bank staff

In a bizarre diktat issued, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has asked all the nationalised, rural banks' non -Kannada employees working in the state to learn the Kannada language in six months.

KDA further stated the bank employees have to leave their job if they did not follow the order. The authority has also asked the banks to set up Kannada units at all their branches in the state, in line with Hindi units which exist for the implementation of the language.

The KDA Chairman said that it is important for the banks to follow a three-language formula in all advertisements - Hindi, English and Kannada, saying that it has to be implemented on an 'emergency basis.'

The chairman said he will personally review if the banks have followed the instructions on the circular or not.

In July, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had demanded that people from outside the state adapt to the Kannada culture. "We will not tolerate any attack on our language, land and water. Protecting Kannada land and Kannada people is our responsibility," he had said.

The move by the authority comes a few days after it intervened in the row over Hindi signs in Bengaluru Metro stations by issuing notices to the metro authorities.