Make UP roads pothole free by June 15, Aditya Nath tells PWD

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to make all state roads pothole free by June 15, 2017.

In Gorakhpur, which was his first public appearance after taking over as the states chief minister, Aditya Nath declared that he had told the PWD officials to ensure that there are no potholes in the roads of the state by June 15.

The state had lagged on the development front during the regimes of the previous governments, he said.

An official statement released in Lucknow said that chief minister gave the instructions to make UP roads pothole free at a review meeting of PWD.

He also asked the officials to complete all works and projects within the prescribed time frame on a priority basis.

Aditya Nath also asked the officials to prepare a work plan to extend better facilities to the people residing in rural areas.

The Chief Minister asked for adopting e-tendering so as to make the system more transparent and corruption free.

He underlined the need to keep tainted firms and contractors having mafia, criminal and corrupt image away from departmental works and instead give an opportunity to those with clean image who can ensure qualitative work.