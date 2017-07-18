GST Effect: Mobile chargers will cost more now

The government has imposed a 10 per cent import duty on USB cables in a bid to boost domestic mobile and accessories manufacturing industry.

Until now, 'static converter for cellular mobile phones' such as a USB cable was exempt from basic customs duty. Static converters are phone charging cables, which can also be used for accessing and transfer of handset data to a computer, laptop, TV or tablet.

With this move, the static converters imported into India will attract same 10 per cent basic customs duty as imposed on imported mobile chargers.

Indian Cellular Association said this is reflection of the government's commitment towards phased manufacturing programme.