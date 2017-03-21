Mukesh Ambani feels Reliance Industries would be ten times bigger. Here's why

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani praised today's generation of youngsters and said that if he had the same level of enthusiasm when he was twenty-five Reliance would have been ten times bigger.

In a candid interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Ambani said: "If I had the same infectious enthusiasm that this generation has, Reliance would be ten times bigger."

Ambani heaped praise at the new generation saying they want to challenge the conventional wisdom and do not complain.

"They are hugely aspirational, for them nothing is impossible. I see young people in India always wanting to challenge conventional wisdom. They are now looking at finding problems and solving problems rather than complaining which is a big change from my generation," Ambani said.

On being asked what are his hobbies when he is not busy with work, and if quarterly results kept him occupied, Ambani said: "I really don't think that much about quarterly results. I have always believed and leave everything else to everybody else. So, in that sense I am not that hyper. I am a voracious reader. Now with the visual media, I watch a lot - it keeps my mind occupied and focused. I am more into spiritual reading, of course I do me science and technology reading."

On how he starts his day, Ambani said: "With my age and Nita's (Nita Ambani) influence, the first thing I do in the morning is I pray." He also said that he liked to spend time away from work. "I love nature as is and ideally I would like to take 7-10 days off completely unconnected in nature," he said.

About his favourite food joint, Ambani said he still regularly visits the Mysore CafÃ© in Mumbai which was his favourite eatery during college days.

"My favourite spot in Mumbai is Mysore Cafe. I did chemical engineering, that's where I ate for four years from 1975 to 79 in Mumbai. I still order from Mysore Cafe and go there once a week," he said.