NDTV shares continue to fall, end nearly 3% lower

Shares of NDTV today fell by nearly 3 per cent, extending previous sessions' losses, on concerns over CBI searches at the residence of its founder Prannoy Roy.

The stock went down by 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 58.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it lost 5.21 per cent to Rs 57.30 -- its 52-week low level.

On NSE, shares of the company fell by 2 per cent to settle at Rs 58.65.

The stock had fallen by nearly 7 per cent in intra-day yesterday.

The CBI had yesterday carried out searches at the residence of Roy and registered a case against him, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

The action of the central agency was termed by NDTV as a "witch-hunt" and an attempt by the government to silence the media.