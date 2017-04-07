NEFT transactions to become faster: Here's all you need to know about RBI's decision to improve customer experience

The National Electronic Fund Transfer, or NEFT, is one of the most commonly-used ways of transferring money online from one bank account to another. But until now it had a limitation - transfer was not instantaneous.

But that will soon change with the RBI deciding to enhance the payment system and reducing the clearance time. Presently, in NEFT, money is transferred in batches. There are 12 settlements between 8am and 7pm on weekdays and six settlements between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays.

This will now be reduced from hourly batches to half hourly batches, according to the RBI. Newly-appointed Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo said that the step will improve customer experience.

He explained: "Consequently, 11 additional settlement batches will be introduced at 8.30am onwards, taking the total number of half hourly settlement batches during the day to 23".

According to the RBI, there is no cap on the amount of money that can be transferred. But, individual banks set a limit. State Bank of India, for example, has capped the NEFT transfer amount under retail banking at Rs 10 lakh.

