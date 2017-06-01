PM Modi to meet Putin in Russia: Nuclear power deal high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Russia visit is expected to speed up the building of the last two units of the Kundankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign an agreement for the same.

Apart from the nuclear agreement, the two countries are also expected to sign a number of other partnerships across various sectors such as science and technology, railways, cultural exchanges. PM Modi and Russian President Putin will also release a 'vision statement'.

The nuclear pact remains the highlight of the summit as the two units of the Kundankulam plant have the capacity to produce 1,000 MW of electricity each. If the deal is signed, India's nuclear power generation is expected to get a huge fillip.

The last-minute talks are taking place with Russian officials to work out the language of the agreement on a line of credit for building Unit 5 and 6 of the nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The reactors for the Kundankulam nuclear power plant are being built in collaboration between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and Russia's Atomstroyexport company, a subsidiary of Rosatom, the regulatory body of the Russian nuclear complex.

"There is a lot of mutual trust and personal chemistry between the two leaders that has developed over the last three years," Pankaj Saran, India's ambassador to Russia, told PTI.

Also at the summit today, "the leaders will take stock of the current relationship and discuss a blueprint for a vision of the future," he said.

The prime minister last night arrived in the Russian city of St Petersburg, the former capital of imperial Russia that was founded by Czar Peter the Great in 1703, and was also known as Petrograd and Leningrad, on a three-day visit.

Other than the annual summit, he will attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum tomorrow. It's the first time that an Indian prime minister is attending the economic and business summit.

Trade between the two nations stands at USD 7.8 billion, down from USD 10 billion in 2014. The two nations are targeting to raise the trade to USD 30 billion in the next five years.

Modi will begin his Russia sojourn with a visit today to the Piskariovskoe cemetery, a memorial for some 500,000 Russians who were killed in the siege of Leningrad in World War II, which the Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

Modi will then be received by Putin at the Konstantin Palace, a sprawling regal complex that is also the Russian president's official residence where he hosts world leaders.

After the summit, Putin will host Modi at a private dinner without any aides.

Ahead of his arrival, Modi wrote an article in Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazetta in which he said India and Russia are "natural partners" in fighting terrorism and asserted that ties between the two nations have "withstood the test of time."

"We have been together in times - good and bad," he wrote.

"India-Russia relations have been the one constant in a world that has changed dramatically since 1947. They have withstood the test of time, and grown from strength to strength. The resilience of our relationship is based on the fact that it rests on the principles of equality, trust and mutual benefit," Modi said.

He also hailed the erstwhile Soviet Union's help to India in building its industrial base.

He said both countries are opening new areas of cooperation in the energy sector, telecommunications and science and technology and they have set up funds to facilitate investment in high technologies.

(with inputs from PTI)

