Three years of Modi govt: Arun Jaitley defends GDP figures, demonetisation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday highlighted Modi government's three years of economic policies during a press conference in New Delhi.

Jaitley said that demonetization had brought about a "new normal" in the Indian economy. The Finance Minister said that the note ban had led to greater move towards digitisation of the Indian economy.

He also reiterated that the tax payer base in the country had increased due to demonetisation and a message had been sent that it was not safe to have cash transactions. On the fall of the GDP figures, Jailtey said that the 7%-8% GDP growth in India was "fairly reasonable" considering global standards.

Attacking the UPA regime, Arun Jaitley said that there was no credibility present in the government when they took over, the Narendra Modi CAbinet restored the credibility of economy.

"We have shown decisiveness, even the ability to take difficult decisions," he said.

The Finance Minister said that in the last three years global trade shrank. He once again raked up the debate of big economies becoming protectionist.

Listing out the achievements, he said, "Decisive and tough policies helped restore Eco Credibility and remove corruption".

Here are the other main highlights of Jaitley's interaction with the media: