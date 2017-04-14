Provident fund rate lowered to 8.65 percent for 2016-17

Retirement body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reduced the rate of interest to 8.65 per cent in 2016-17 from 8.8 per cent in 2015-2016.

The decision was taken by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT). It, however, is yet to be approved by the Finance Ministry. As per the practice, the board's decision is concurred by the Finance Ministry after evaluating whether the EPFO would be able to provide the rate approved by trustees through its own income or not.

Once the Finance Ministry ratifies the rate of interest approved by the CBT, it is credited into the account of EPFO members for that particular financial year.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported the EPFO has decided to give additional benefit of Rs 50,000 to its members. The benefit will be provided under a loyalty-cum-life programme that will be given at the time of retirement for contributing to the scheme for 20 years or more.

Here's all you need to know about loyalty-cum-life programme



