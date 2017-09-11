Railway Minister Piyush Goyal warns catering staff to stop asking for tips; sets 48-hour deadline

Indian Railways' catering services, which is infamous for its food and hygiene, was told to stop asking for tips from passengers. The newly-appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also set a 48-hour deadline.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has called for overcharging of food items in trains be stopped. "Letters have gone out to all zonal railway units across the country, asking them to ensure that the practice is stopped with immediate effect," the report said.

This will be the first time that a deadline has been set by the Railway Minister on the issue of overcharging of various Railways' services. Also, the issue of catering staff asking for tips was never taken up at this level.

After Goyal's orders and the ministry's directive, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has promptly contacted its catering contractors to convey an ultimatum. Violation will invite heavy penalty, the report said.

IRCTC's catering inspectors are expected to inspect trains to find malpractices prevalent in trains. Indian Railways may also keep a tab on social media posts from passengers about complaining either overcharging or tips.

Railways also put out a chart outlining prices of various food items and beverages.