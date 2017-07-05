RBI may soon issue Rs 200 note: Is this how it will look?

An image of a note of Rs 200 denomination is widely getting shared on social media, even though there is no official confirmation about its authenticity. A recent media report had claimed that the RBI had placed an order for the printing of the Rs 200 notes. In fact, the printing process had begun and the central banks would soon issue the new notes.

The RBI reportedly intends to issue the Rs 200 notes to make daily transactions easier for people. The RBI had issued new Rs 500 notes and Rs 2,000 notes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8. The central bank has not yet re-introduced Rs 1,000 notes. The introduction of Rs 200 notes could make transactions easier as at present the two high value currencies are just Rs 2000 and Rs 500.

Demonetisation had created an extreme cash crunch before the RBI issued new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. If the report of Rs 200 notes printing is true, it will be the first time a note of this denomination will be printed. However, RBI has made not official statement or issued a notification on the matter.

It's not just Rs 200 notes, there have been talks of the government issuing Rs 1000 notes too in the past. There were many reports right after demonetisation that said the RBI and the government would launch a new series of Rs 1000 notes.

The central bank had reportedly decided to bring in Rs 200 notes in March after consulting the finance ministry. The notes are going through multiple checks for security and quality at government printing presses, PTI reported citing sources.

The Reserve Bank of India could soon release a notification with regard to issuance of new Rs 200 bills, the PTI reported.

