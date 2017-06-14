Sales galore: Paytm, Flipkart offer discounts on range of items ahead of GST roll out

Retail stores and e-commerce websites alike are cashing in on sales before the Goods and Services Tax rolls in on July 1. Major shopping brands, both online and offline stores, have announced discounts across a range of clothes, footwear and home appliances in a bid to clear inventory.

Paytm Mall launched a 'Pre-GST clearance sale' on electronics and large appliances from June 13 to June 15. Customers stand to win cashbacks up to Rs 20,000 on items like TVs, consumer durables, laptops and more.

The e-wallet owned online market place is also offering a 40 percent cashback on watches from brands like Titan, Timex, and Giordano.

- Up to â¹20,000 Cashback on TVs

- Up to â¹20,000 Cashback on Laptops

- Flat 70% Cashback on Jeans Shop Now: https://t.co/lycTJR36jjpic.twitter.com/j9Vj4JH1sN - Paytm Mall (@PaytmMall) June 13, 2017

E-tailers Flipkart and Shopclues have also slashed prices across their range of products. The offers promise high discounts, to clear their respective inventories before the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Flipkart has an ongoing a 9-day sale on fashion products from June 10 - June 18 to clear its inventories. "The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country," Flipkart Fashion Head Rishi Vasudev said.

Products from around 50 brands, including Aeropostale, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas are available on discounts in this sale.

The clearance of inventory is aimed at avoiding the cost of making the old stocks GST compliant. The move comes even though the GST Council increased input tax credit on stocks lying unsold from 40 per cent to 60 percent.