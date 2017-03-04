Sisodia writes to Jaitley for including real estate under GST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has pitched for the inclusion of real estate under the ambit of the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sisodia praised him for piloting the ambitious tax reforms even as he pointed out the "mistake" of keeping land and real estate out of its scope.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said doing so would only weaken the fight against black money and cited a recent newspaper column by chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanians to buttress his point.

Supporting the points raised by Subramanian, the Deputy Chief Minister said land and property transactions can be made more transparent by including real estate in GST.

"All the political parties are showing much willpower when it comes GST . Maybe more willpower is needed to bring real estate under its ambit. I believe if it does not happen now it will never happen. I want you to discuss this issue once again," he wrote.

