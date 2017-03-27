Supreme Court to government: Aadhar card can't be made necessary for welfare schemes

The Aadhaar card can't be made mandatory by the government for extending the benefits of its welfare schemes to the people, the apex court said on Monday.

The Supreme Court, however, said that the government cannot be stopped from using Aadhaar in other schemes like the opening of bank accounts.

The Supreme Court said that a seven-judge bench needs to be set up to hear the pleas challenging Aadhaar, but right now it is not possible.

The apex court refused to give an early date to hear a petition on making the Aadhaar card mandatory, saying it would hear the case in due course of time.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar today said that Aadhaar can't be mandatory for social welfare schemes but can be used for non-benefit schemes.

Last week, the government had said the Aadhaar card may become the only identity card in future, and will be mandatory for filing of Income Tax returns to curb tax evasion and frauds. Aadhaar was also made compulsory for scholarships and other schemes for backward castes and the disabled.

Replying to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley said that Aadhaar may become the only card in future replacing all other types of identity cards such as Voter ID and PAN cards.

A number of Opposition parties walked out of Lok Sabha last week, accusing the government of forcing Indians to get Aadhaar cards.

