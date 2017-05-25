Three years of Modi govt: Here's why he is as good a finisher as MS Dhoni

In less than 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete three years in power. Three years ago when Narendra Modi took over he inherited a baggage of issues that were contentious in nature but needed to be resolved.



But given the strong political differences among all opposition parties at that time one would not have imagined that the Prime Minister would succeed in executing the tasks.



However, here we are after three years and let's see how the Prime Minister succeeded in striking some of the deals that were waiting to see the light of the day for decades.



Goods and Services Tax: Come July, India will have an uniform tax structure - Goods and Services Tax. The idea to do away with multiple levies was introduced by former Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh in 1986. Singh, who was the Finance Minister in Rajiv Gandhi government, wanted to replace the multiple tax system with a Modified Value Added Tax or MODVAT.

The new scheme was to be implemented on March 1, 1986. However, government after government formed several committees to study the feasibility and implementation but it took more than three decades for the governments to turn Vishwanath Pratap's a single taxation idea into a reality. When Prime Minister Modi took over in 2014, the possibility of GST roll out was very slim as there were many provisions on which political parties had serious reservations.

However, the Prime Minister personally met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to break the deadlock over the GST. PM Modi also reached out other political parties and succeeded in taking all of them on board for the historic tax reform.



One-Rank-One-Pension: The One-Rank-One-Pension was a longstanding demand of the ex-servicemen from Indian armed forces. It became a contentious issue in 1973 when the Indira Gandhi government drastically reduced armed forces pensions. She did it without consulting the Armed Forces headquarters or veteran representatives.

The army veterans protested against the move and said there should be same pension for same rank, irrespective of the date of retirement. The latest round of protest over OROP started in 2008 when Manmohan Singh led UPA government created hundreds of new posts of Secretaries, Special Secretaries, Director General of Police at the apex grade pay level to ensure that all police officers retire at the highest pension scale. This decision fuelled the perception among veterans of the government's neglect. The Congress-led UPA-I promised to act on the OROP but nothing happened.

During the general election in 2014, the BJP government hit out at the Congress for its failure in meeting the demand. Soon after taking over, Prime Minister Modi decided to address the issue and announced from the Red Fort that he would make it a reality. Last year in 2016, the government implementated the OROP. However, the army veterans are still not satisfied with some of the provisions made in new pension policy.



India-Bangladesh land boundary agreement: Earlier in 2015, Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hheikh Hasina signed an agreement to simplify 4,000-km border and settling the identities of 52,000 people living in enclaves over four decades. The land accord was originally agreed in 1974 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh.

However, progress on accord stopped for a long time as India failed to ratify the agreement and the issue of the un-demarcated land boundary of approximately 6.1 kilometres remained unresolved. Four decades later on 6 June 2015, Prime Minister Modi ratified the agreement during his visit to the Bangladesh.