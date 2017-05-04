Yogi Adityanath govt to provide full meals to poor for just Rs 5

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will soon open "Annapurna Bhojanalayas" across the state to provide full meals at Rs 5 for the poor.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's office announced the scheme on Twitter, saying that it will ensure that no one goes hungry in the most populous state in the country. The Annapurna Bhojanalya will serve filling meals to the hungry, it said.

Breakfast, which may include porridge, tea and pakoras and poha will cost Rs 3 and lunch and dinner, with rice, rotis, dal and seasonal vegetables, will cost Rs 5 each, according to an NDTV report.

ALSO READ: Baba Ramdev says Patanjali's sales will make MNCs do 'kapalbhati'



Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had started working on the scheme ever since it came to power, but the formal launch of the "Annapurna Bhojanalayas" may take a few more days.

The government plans to set up 200 Annapurna Bhojanalayas across the state in UP's urban and semi-urban areas. With these subsidised kitchens, the UP government is looking to filling meals to migrant labourers, most of them from eastern UP and the Nepal Terai belt, who mostly live on the road and cook there too, the report said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu's former chief minister J Jayalalithaa became the first chief minister to offer cheap meals in subsidised canteens. Though the kitchens in Tamil Nadu were named 'Amma', Yogi Adityanath's kitchens in UP will not have the Chief Minister's name, the report added.