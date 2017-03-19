Yogi Adityanath sworn in as UP CM

Priest-turned politician and controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, Yogi Adityanath was on Sunday sworn in as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the fourth from the saffron party, ending a 15-year hiatus.

BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and party's national vice president Dinesh Sharma were sworn in as cabinet ministers by Governor Ram Naik at a grand ceremony at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan here

They will assist 44-year-old Adityanath as deputy chief ministers

Interestingly, none of the three is a legislator in UP

The five-term MP from Gorakhpur, who lacks administrative experience, was on Saturday unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs, in a move that took many by surprise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah and party veteran L K Advani were present at the ceremony, which was also attended by outgoing chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav

Several BJP chief ministers also attended the function

The elevation of Adityanath, who has chequered rapport with the BJP leadership, has left many puzzled, with political circles abuzz with talk of the RSS having prevailed over the party in deciding the chief minister.