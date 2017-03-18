Yogi Adityanath to take oath tomorrow: 5 things to know about Uttar Pradesh's next CM

Ending a week-long suspense over Uttar Pradesh's next chief minister, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday picked firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath for the top job in the state. Oath ceremony to take place in Lucknow at 2:15 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath is currently serving his fifth term as a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Constituency, Uttar Pradesh. He is also the founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a social, cultural and nationalist outfit.

Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, a temple in Gorakhpur. He is also the founder of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a social, cultural and nationalist group of youth who seek to provide rightist Hindu platform.

Adityanath's first name was Ajay Singh Bisht. He holds a degree in BSc Maths from HNB Garhwal University. Known for his feisty speech, he has drawn huge crowds in rallies in UP.

Adityanath has been winning the Gorakhpur seat in UP since 1998; at 26, he was the youngest MP in the 12th Lok Sabha.

Adityanath had become the poster boy Hindutva agenda in Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of general elections in, he got into controversy with his statements regarding 'Love jihad'.

Adityanath is the successor to former Hindu Mahasabha president Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple.