IMA calls for good standing certificates for doctors to curb unethical practices

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Medical Council of India (MCI) to issue 'good standing certificates' to doctors who want to work abroad. It also wanted the MCI to seek similar certificates from foreign doctors who want to practise in the country.

"Whenever any graduate or postgraduate from our country intends to register with registering authorities for practising modern medicine in the concerned countries, he/she should be required to furnish an MCI-issued Good Standing Certificate for verification," said K.K. Aggarwal, national president of IMA.

In a letter to the MCI, Aggarwal, points out that the sole purpose of this requirement is "to ensure that the concerned registered medical practitioner has a good track record and there is nothing against him/her, especially with reference to ethical breach and/or violations".

He also said that a reciprocal condition should be imposed on Indian doctors who are practising in other countries after getting registered in those country and intend to come back to India.

The IMA letter was prompted by a suo moto case taken up by the Delhi High Court to examine if Indian-origin doctors, barred from practising by a foreign country, practise in India or not. The court action was triggered by news reports that an Indian-origin doctor, barred from practising by a US court, is now treating patients in Delhi and Gurgaon.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice V.K. Rao directed the member secretary of Delhi State Legal Services Authority to verify the name and address of the doctor, carry out an immediate probe and file a report within four days. It also issued notice to the MCI to file a report on the mechanism, statutory regime and the rules and regulations in place to scrutinise and check such practices. The next date of hearing is on May 15.



Aggarwal said that imposition of similar conditions would be required for Indian students getting their MBBS or equivalent degrees outside India and coming back for registration in India; foreigners coming to India and asking for temporary licences to practise and also for Indian doctors seeking multiple registrations across states.



"This means before they are registered or re-registered with the registering authorities in India, they will have to furnish a similar Good Standing Certificate as a condition precedent," Aggarwal said.