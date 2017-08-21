India imposes anti-dumping duty on tempered glass from China

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on tempered glass, used for protecting mobile phone screens, from China for five years to protect the domestic industry from below-cost imports.

The Revenue Department has issued a notification imposing anti-dumping duty in the range of USD 52.85-136.21 per tonne on tempered glass imports from China.

The duty has been imposed on 'textured toughened (Tempered) Glass with a minimum of 90.5 per cent transmission having thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm (including tolerance of 0.2 mm) and where at least one dimension exceeds 1500 mm, whether coated or uncoated.

Investigations by the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) had found that the tempered glass has been exported to India from China below its associated normal value.

Also, it concluded that domestic industry has suffered material injury which was caused by the dumped imports of the goods from China.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.

India imposes anti-dumping duty to protect domestic industry from an increase in cheap price imports.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this month told Rajya Sabha that, "anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products concerning imports from China".

These products belong to a broad group of chemicals and petrochemicals, products of steel and other metals, fibres and yarn, machinery items, rubber or plastic products, electric and electronic items and consumer goods, among others.

India's imports from China marginally dipped to USD 61.28 billion in 2016-17 as against USD 61.7 in the previous fiscal.