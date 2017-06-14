London fire: Grenfell Tower engulfed in flames risks collapsing as firefighters struggle

A massive fire has engulfed Grenfell Tower, a 27-storey building in London, causing fears about the safety of the people living in the building. Many eyewitnesses speaking to British media outlets have said a lot of people were trapped inside.

Grenfell Tower is in Latimer Road, west London. About 200 firefighters who are on the spot are trying their best to bring the flames down. There are also fears of the building collapsing if the fire is not extinguished.

Absolutely sickened by the pics out of London right now. My heart just sinks looking at the photos. #londonfirepic.twitter.com/djOglmh5L4 - Shane Jackson (@theshanejackson) June 14, 2017

According to the London Ambulance Service, 30 people were taken to five hospitals in London. The situation is really tough for firefighters working on the spot to end the fire. In fact, London Fire Brigade's Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly in a statement on Facebook said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," Daly wrote.



This is what Grenfell Tower looked like before tonight's fire. #LondonFirepic.twitter.com/dXZYnfwUNC - Scott â ï¸ (@KOB35M) June 14, 2017

There have also been reports of explosion and debris falling from the building. The firefighter are finding it difficult to handle the situation as the building, as visible in pictures, is burning out of control.

#GrenfellTower Residents spotted flashing their lights for help top floors of the burning West London horrifying. pic.twitter.com/9TioyInGA6 - Chris (@skyblue66) June 14, 2017

Authorities have sent London Ambulance Service to provide immediate aid to those injured in the incident. "I'm getting covered in ash, that's how bad it is.I'm 100 metres away and I'm absolutely covered in ash," the BBC quoted an eye witness as telling Radio 5 Live.

Massive fire in Grenfell Tower in west London. My prayers and thoughts are with them. I fear ppl may be trapped. ð¥ððð»pic.twitter.com/8NqpzCbCwv - Nasser Al Hajri (@NasserM97) June 14, 2017

Reports quotes eyewitnesses as saying that people could be heard crying for help from inside. Police, meanwhile, has said a many people are getting treatment for several kinds of injuries, including smoke inhalation.