Infosys' decision to hire 10,000 American workers: White House calls it 'political victory' for Trump

After Infosys announcement to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years, the US administration has cited it as a political victory for the leadership of President Donald Trump. The White House seems to be projecting Infosys' decision to hire local Americans as a proof of firms putting in more money in the United States thanks to Trump's policies.

US newspaper The Washington Post carried a statement on Tuesday of a White House spokesperson acknowledging Infosys' decision. The paper said the White House had "characterized the Infosys announcement as a political victory".

"We're glad to see companies like Infosys see opportunity in the American economy again," The Washington Post quoted Ninio Fetalvo, a White House spokesman, as saying in a statement to the paper.

With the Trump administration tightening its noose on companies to hire US nationals, Infosys on Tuesday had announced that it would hire 10,000 American workers over the next two years and open four new technology and innovation hubs across the country.

"Infosys is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the United States," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

"Having lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, and being a part of the incredible innovation here, I truly believe Infosys can help clients bring innovation more directly into their businesses, as they create and drive their digital transformations. We can achieve this by enhancing our ability to attract and recruit local top talent across the United States, by harnessing the global scale of Infosys, through software and platforms, and by educating and training people in the necessary skills," Sikka said.

The announcements came soon after a senior White House official had spelled out the names of Indian companies Tata, Infosys and Cognizant for getting a "lion's share"of H1-B visas.

"Top recipients of the H1-B Visa are companies like Tata, Infosys, Cognizant - they will apply for a very large number of visas, more than they get, by putting extra tickets in the lottery raffle, if you will, and then they'll get the lion's share of visas," a senior US administration official had said. Indian tech companies use the H1-B visa to send Indian techies to the US.

In response, India's IT industry body Nasscom had come out in defence of its members TCS and Infosys , saying the two accounted for only 7,504 -- 8.8 per cent -- of the approved H-1B visas in 2014-15.

"Among the companies named by White House, the two Indian companies namely TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B Visas in FY 2015; which is only 8.8 percent of the total approved H1-B Visas," Nasscom said.

