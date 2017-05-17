7th Pay Commission: Bihar government hikes pay, pension by 14-15 per cent

Bihar Cabinet consented to increase the salary of its employees and pensioners following the report submitted by pay fitment committee on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar based on the fitment committee's report submitted to him on Monday.

Talking to media after the Cabinet meeting, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ravi Mital stated that the salary of the government employees would increase by 14 to 15 percent. This hike is set to benefit 3.65 lakh staff members and 6 lakh pensioners across the state.

An additional burden of Rs 5000 crores will be put on the coffers of Bihar government to implement the pay hike. Around 3.60 lakh contractual teachers across the state will also be brought under the ambit of pay hike on lines of 7th pay commission.

"Allowances such as house rent, medical, travel, conveyance, etc. will be finalised later by the fitment committee in the next couple of months," said Mital.

The concepts of pay band and grade pay were discarded by the fitment committee, led by former Chief Secretary GS Kang. These were replaced by 14 pay matrices to ascertain how much increase in salary will be availed by the Bihar government employees. While the maximum pay under the new salary structure will be Rs 2,18,200, the minimum salary under this has been determined to be Rs 18,000.

Also Watch:



