Idea offers 10 GB free data to mark pan-India 4G rollout

Idea Cellular will be offering 10 GB of free 4G data to its new and existing customers to mark its pan-India 4G rollout. The telecommunication service provider began 4G services in Mumbai circle, covering all 20 circles it acquired 4G spectrum for. Subscribers can enjoy 4G services with speeds up to 34 Mbps.

To mark this milestone, Idea is extending an 'Invitation Offer' to its new and existing subscribers where they can avail 10 GB of free 4G data for a period of three months. This service will be applicable for those upgraded to or bought an Idea 4G SIM card between My 25, 2017 and August 22, 2017.

Moreover, existing Idea subscribers upgrading to 4G will get additional 4GB 4G data for 14 days.

The service will be available for Idea subscribers in Mumbai circle for a period of three months, where it claims to hold 10.2 per cent revenue market share with 4.4 million existing customers. Idea is now looking forward to upgrade 1000 of its 3,500 telecom towers across Mumbai before monsoon sets in. It already has upgraded its 1,600 towers from to deliver 4G signal.

New prepaid subscribers in Mumbai circle availing the Invitation Offer can also recharge with Rs 395 to get unlimited local and STD calling along with daily 1GB of 4G data for 84 days. For Rs 192, users can get similar benefits for 28 days.

The super value pack priced at Rs 348 allows customers with 4G handsets to make national and local calls on any network along with 1GB data per day for 28 days. Several more offers are up for grabs for prepaid as well as postpaid Idea subscribers in Mumbai circle.

The company has already invested Rs 7,800 crores in 2016-17 and is planning to invest another Rs 6,000 crores during 2017-18, mentioned NDTV in a report.